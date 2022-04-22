Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Insider Jane Kingston Acquires 1,580 Shares

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Rating) insider Jane Kingston acquired 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of £125 ($162.63) per share, with a total value of £197,500 ($256,960.71).
SPX opened at £127.20 ($165.50) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of £9.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is £122.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £140.41. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc has a 1 year low of £107.85 ($140.32) and a 1 year high of £172.25 ($224.11).
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 97.50 ($1.27) per share. This represents a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $38.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s payout ratio is currently 0.39%.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.
