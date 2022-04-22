Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) rose 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.11 and last traded at $26.10. Approximately 101,606 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,860,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.42.

SAVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.36.

The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average of $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 19.70% and a negative net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 98.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.61) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 265.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

