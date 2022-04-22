SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $44.54

Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $44.54 and last traded at $44.61, with a volume of 92942 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.29.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on SPX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

SPX ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. SPX had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SPX Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPX by 140.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of SPX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,564,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPX by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 127,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 21,316 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,735,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SPX (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

