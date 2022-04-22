StaFi (FIS) Market Cap Hits $40.79 Million

StaFi (FIS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One StaFi coin can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001665 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, StaFi has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. StaFi has a total market cap of $40.79 million and $6.76 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.94 or 0.00187436 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00038565 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.59 or 0.00393882 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00044879 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00011595 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About StaFi

FIS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . StaFi’s official website is www.stafi.io . StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

