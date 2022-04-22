State Street (NYSE:STT) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research cut shares of State Street from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.29.

Shares of STT opened at $74.58 on Monday. State Street has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that State Street will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. State Street’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of State Street by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 157,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,666,000 after purchasing an additional 21,108 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 31,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of State Street by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 116,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

