Stealth Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,068.00 (XST)

Stealth (XST) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $986,183.39 and $6,068.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for about $0.0249 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Stealth has traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003290 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002426 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00009193 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00009593 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

