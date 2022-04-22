STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Shares Up 1.9%

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.29. 35,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 262% from the average session volume of 9,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNVVF. Raymond James upgraded STEP Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded STEP Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

