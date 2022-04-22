Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $170.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Carvana from $430.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Carvana from $355.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Carvana from $222.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Carvana from $430.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $238.13.

NYSE CVNA opened at $83.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.96 and a beta of 2.30. Carvana has a 52 week low of $79.28 and a 52 week high of $376.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($1.31). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Carvana by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,812 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Carvana by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,141 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Carvana by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 717,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,384,000 after purchasing an additional 578,900 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carvana by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,125,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,764,000 after purchasing an additional 549,480 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Carvana by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,455,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,350,000 after purchasing an additional 468,006 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

