StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of Aethlon Medical stock opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $12.49.

Aethlon Medical ( NASDAQ:AEMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million. Aethlon Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.91% and a negative net margin of 2,823.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 377.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 191,425 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 28,501 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 151,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 48,710 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 771.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 64,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

