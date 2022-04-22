StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.
Shares of Aethlon Medical stock opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $12.49.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 377.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 191,425 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 28,501 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 151,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 48,710 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 771.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 64,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 7.71% of the company’s stock.
About Aethlon Medical (Get Rating)
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.
