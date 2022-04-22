StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics stock opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.43. Akari Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTX. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 667,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 130,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 41,006 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for autoinflammatory diseases that involve complement and leukotriene pathways. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

