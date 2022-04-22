StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Asure Software has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $9.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.67. The company has a market cap of $121.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 4.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Asure Software by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Asure Software by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,343,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Asure Software by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Asure Software in the 4th quarter valued at $1,210,000. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asure Software (Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.