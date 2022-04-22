StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Asure Software has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $9.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.67. The company has a market cap of $121.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.06.
Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 4.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.
About Asure Software (Get Rating)
Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.
