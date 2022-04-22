StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

CMCT opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $174.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. ( NASDAQ:CMCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 19th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $8,320,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $884,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $622,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 218.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 71,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 49,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 137,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 41,752 shares in the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

