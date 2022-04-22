StockNews.com Begins Coverage on iPower (NYSE:IPW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE IPW opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.66. iPower has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $10.73.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.50 million.

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

