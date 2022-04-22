StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Leju (NYSE:LEJU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEJU opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. Leju has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85.

Get Leju alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leju stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 391 cities and various mobile applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.