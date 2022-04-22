StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH)

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2022

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHHGet Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of MHH opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Mastech Digital has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.69 million, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.53.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHHGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $59.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.91 million. As a group, analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Mastech Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

