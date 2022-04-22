StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of MHH opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Mastech Digital has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.69 million, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.53.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $59.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.91 million. As a group, analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

