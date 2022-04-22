StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of MACK opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11. The company has a market cap of $79.79 million, a PE ratio of -33.06 and a beta of 1.74. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $7.97.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, insider Gary L. Crocker purchased 7,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $30,764.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ulrik B. Nielsen purchased 14,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $60,576.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 73,781 shares of company stock valued at $362,376. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MACK. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 12,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

