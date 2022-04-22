StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:TAIT opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.35. Taitron Components has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TAIT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taitron Components by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taitron Components during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Taitron Components during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

