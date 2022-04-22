StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Western New England Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of WNEB stock opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. Western New England Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.03.

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.30%.

In related news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $49,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 13,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $120,225.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,769 shares of company stock valued at $209,475. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 42.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

