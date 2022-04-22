StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

AUTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital cut AutoWeb from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised AutoWeb from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:AUTO opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $37.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.28. AutoWeb has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $4.35.

AutoWeb ( NASDAQ:AUTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 36.27% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in AutoWeb in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AutoWeb by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in AutoWeb by 42.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 192,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 57,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kokino LLC purchased a new position in AutoWeb in the fourth quarter worth about $3,308,000. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AutoWeb (Get Rating)

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

