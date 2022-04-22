StockNews.com Lowers Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) to Hold

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IART. Truist Financial cut Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.56.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock traded down $3.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.33. 477,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $77.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.37.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $405.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $413,938.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,659.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $9,700,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,268 shares of company stock worth $15,050,939. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IART. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1,774.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,097,977 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $143,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,060 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,003,838 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $274,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,750 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,302,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,482,718 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $99,327,000 after purchasing an additional 629,202 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,802 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,732,000 after purchasing an additional 294,052 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

