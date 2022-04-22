StockNews.com Upgrades Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VRTS. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtus Investment Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Virtus Investment Partners from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $393.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th.

VRTS stock opened at $203.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.07. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.56. Virtus Investment Partners has a twelve month low of $197.24 and a twelve month high of $338.80.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 34.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.03%.

In related news, Director W Howard Morris acquired 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $231.00 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 338,969 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $100,708,000 after acquiring an additional 38,640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $88,584,000 after buying an additional 89,161 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,848 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $76,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,803 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,336 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $41,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,998 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

