Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Morgan Stanley

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Summit Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.36.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $29.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average of $35.02. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Summit Materials has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $41.46.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $596.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.31 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

