Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.79.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NOVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE NOVA traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.95. The stock had a trading volume of 176,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 2.21.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $65.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.66 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 57.14% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $190,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $82,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 288,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,387,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,269,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231,302 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

