Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sunoco is among the biggest motor fuel distributors in the United States wholesale market in terms of volumes. By distributing more than 10 fuel brands via 10,000 convenience stores under long-term distribution contracts, the partnership will continue to generate stable cash flows. The partnership’s distribution networks reflect a strong business with sustainable and predictable cash flows. Despite the pandemic-related uncertainty, the firm expects continuous volume improvements year over year. With the consumption of gasoline expected to increase in the coming days, increasing refining production in the domestic market will likely drive demand for wholesale fuel distribution businesses. However, significant exposure to debt capital is hurting Sunoco. The partnership has been constantly bearing the brunt of increasing costs.”

SUN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of NYSE SUN opened at $42.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.65. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $33.43 and a fifty-two week high of $46.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.22.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.19). Sunoco had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunoco will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the third quarter worth $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. 17.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

