Switcheo (SWTH) Price Tops $0.0134 on Exchanges

Switcheo (SWTH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Switcheo coin can now be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Switcheo has a market capitalization of $22.07 million and $92,723.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Switcheo has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Switcheo Coin Profile

Switcheo’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,716,201,397 coins and its circulating supply is 1,650,438,975 coins. The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo . Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

Buying and Selling Switcheo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switcheo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Switcheo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

