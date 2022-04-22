SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Coverage Initiated at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SWK in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SWK from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
Shares of SWKH opened at $18.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.77. The company has a market capitalization of $235.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.26. SWK has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $20.49.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKH. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of SWK by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in SWK by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 8,777 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in SWK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SWK by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 44,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 15,577 shares during the period. Finally, M3F Inc. raised its position in shares of SWK by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 401,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 156,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.
About SWK (Get Rating)
SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialty finance company that focuses on the healthcare sector. It operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. The company provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.
