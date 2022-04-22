Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Raised to C$65.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.32 EPS.

TECK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Teck Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.68.

TECK stock opened at $40.05 on Tuesday. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $44.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.0981 dividend. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 9.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 21,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 29,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 5.5% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 54.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

