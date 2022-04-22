Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

TENX opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01. The company has a market cap of $14.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.08. Tenax Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 70,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Tenax Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 47.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

