Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Price Target Cut to GBX 320

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 327 ($4.25) to GBX 320 ($4.16) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TSCDY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Tesco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesco has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Get Tesco alerts:

Shares of TSCDY stock opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.42. Tesco has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $12.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through operating stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.