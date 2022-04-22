Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Lowered to $1,260.00 at Piper Sandler

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $1,350.00 to $1,260.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TSLA. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Tesla from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays set a $325.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $958.94.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,008.78 on Monday. Tesla has a 52 week low of $546.98 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.87, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $934.76 and a 200-day moving average of $980.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total value of $3,267,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total transaction of $23,089,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,871 shares of company stock worth $61,335,952. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Tesla by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,024,320,000 after buying an additional 144,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after buying an additional 1,235,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,302,749,000 after buying an additional 401,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,243,615,000 after acquiring an additional 297,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

