Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $1,125.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Argus reiterated a buy rating and set a $1,313.00 price objective (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $1,250.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $958.94.

Shares of TSLA opened at $1,008.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $934.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $980.48. Tesla has a 52 week low of $546.98 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 205.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total value of $23,089,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,871 shares of company stock worth $61,335,952. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $12,596,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 140.3% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

