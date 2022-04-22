The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $39.70

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.70 and last traded at $39.84, with a volume of 145215 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.46.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.54.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average of $50.57.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $4,874,502.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,671,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,718,217.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 124,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $6,524,771.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 798,842 shares of company stock worth $40,348,925 in the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,318,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,363,000 after buying an additional 601,110 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,047,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,236,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242,032 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,175,000 after purchasing an additional 428,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3,124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,782,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.