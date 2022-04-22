The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Insider Sells $9,979,893.98 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2022

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $8,877,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

KO stock opened at $66.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.93 and its 200-day moving average is $58.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.00.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,698,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.