The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Insider Sells $9,979,893.98 in Stock

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $8,877,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

KO stock opened at $66.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.93 and its 200-day moving average is $58.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.00.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,698,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

