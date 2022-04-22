The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,698,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $1,575,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 512,819 shares of company stock valued at $32,431,674. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

KO stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $65.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,807,170. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.00. The company has a market capitalization of $282.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.88%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

