The Crypto Prophecies Market Capitalization Reaches $3.76 Million (TCP)

The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 22nd. In the last seven days, The Crypto Prophecies has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can now be purchased for $0.0370 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. The Crypto Prophecies has a market capitalization of $3.76 million and approximately $651,952.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00046270 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,960.27 or 0.07492814 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,539.28 or 1.00078949 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00036518 BTC.

The Crypto Prophecies Coin Profile

The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 245,724,066 coins and its circulating supply is 101,404,839 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets

Buying and Selling The Crypto Prophecies

