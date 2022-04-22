The Force Protocol Market Cap Reaches $10.43 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. The Force Protocol has a market cap of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Force Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00011623 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.86 or 0.00240113 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000145 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

