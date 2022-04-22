The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ASOS (LON:ASC) a GBX 2,050 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,050 ($26.67) target price on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 5,500 ($71.56) to GBX 4,100 ($53.34) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($42.94) to GBX 2,900 ($37.73) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.05) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,050 ($52.69) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,511.79 ($45.69).

ASC stock opened at GBX 1,402.38 ($18.25) on Tuesday. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 1,392.88 ($18.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,386 ($70.08). The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,711.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,161.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33.

In other ASOS news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 267,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,219 ($28.87), for a total transaction of £5,936,246.61 ($7,723,453.83).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

