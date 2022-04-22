The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Lowered to $210.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $219.53.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $177.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $74.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $173.09 and a one year high of $228.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.55.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.45. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.76%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

