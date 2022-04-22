The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $772.50.

SGPYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 720 ($9.37) to GBX 730 ($9.50) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 570 ($7.42) to GBX 590 ($7.68) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Sage Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 970 ($12.62) to GBX 880 ($11.45) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 900 ($11.71) to GBX 890 ($11.58) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

OTCMKTS SGPYY traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.98. 16,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,724. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

