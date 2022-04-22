The Transfer Token (TTT) Market Capitalization Tops $446.39 Million

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 21st. The Transfer Token has a market cap of $446.39 million and $321,297.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, The Transfer Token has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One The Transfer Token coin can now be purchased for $4.26 or 0.00010489 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00070723 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000187 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About The Transfer Token

The Transfer Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,829,524 coins. The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Transfer Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Transfer Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

