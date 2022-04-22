Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by TPI Fund Managers Ltd

TPI Fund Managers Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 3.3% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $27,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 319.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 19,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded down $10.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $580.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,228,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,449. The business’s 50 day moving average is $565.34 and its 200-day moving average is $598.62. The company has a market cap of $227.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $438.72 and a one year high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $652.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

