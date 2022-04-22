Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP) Senior Officer Sells C$48,654.00 in Stock

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Rating) Senior Officer Christopher Scott Budau sold 31,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.53, for a total transaction of C$48,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 627,577 shares in the company, valued at C$960,192.81.

Christopher Scott Budau also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

On Monday, April 11th, Christopher Scott Budau sold 6,800 shares of Touchstone Exploration stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.53, for a total transaction of C$10,404.00.

TXP stock opened at C$1.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$328.74 million and a P/E ratio of 45.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.17. Touchstone Exploration Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.18 and a 12 month high of C$2.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.75.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$200.00 price objective on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Touchstone Exploration (Get Rating)

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.