TPI Fund Managers Ltd Acquires 18,131 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,131 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for about 2.4% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $19,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Analog Devices by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 106.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 17,177 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 456.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $782,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 18,700 shares of company stock worth $3,086,692 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.10.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $2.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $158.71. 3,555,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,963,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.81 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 95.60%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

