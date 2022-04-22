Trex (NYSE:TREX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $60.54

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $60.54 and last traded at $60.54, with a volume of 16478 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.58.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TREX. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Trex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.99 and its 200 day moving average is $100.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.45.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The business had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

