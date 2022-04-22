TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Shares Up 14.7%

TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG – Get Rating) shot up 14.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 111,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 74,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.20.

TriStar Gold Company Profile (CVE:TSG)

TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that consists of approximately 17,177 hectares of mineral rights on six contiguous claims located in ParÃ¡ State, Brazil.

