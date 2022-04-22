Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $65.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “We are impressed with Triton's efforts to reward shareholders via dividends and buybacks. Last October, the company hiked its quarterly dividend by 14%. During the fourth quarter of 2021, Triton repurchased 1.1 million shares and an additional 0.7 million shares through Feb 11, 2022. Strong trade volumes and container demand is driving the company’s top line, mainly due to which its shares have outperformed its industry in the past six months. However, rise in administrative expenses (up 10.9% year over year in 2021) is limiting the company’s bottom-line growth. Escalated total debt-total equity ratio is an added concern for the company. Triton's first-quarter performance is likely to reflect some seasonal softness with regard to dry containers. Coronavirus-related woes continue to dent the company's operations.”

Get Triton International alerts:

TRTN has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Triton International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Triton International from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Triton International stock opened at $62.55 on Tuesday. Triton International has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $72.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.39.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $417.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.20 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 34.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Triton International will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

In other news, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 10,000 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Triton International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,507,000 after purchasing an additional 41,365 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Triton International by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 605,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,490,000 after purchasing an additional 264,541 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Triton International by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after purchasing an additional 15,676 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triton International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Triton International by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 148,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 23,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triton International (TRTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.