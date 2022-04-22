TrueFi (TRU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $102.97 Million

TrueFi (TRU) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One TrueFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a total market cap of $102.97 million and $10.61 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrueFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003577 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00034684 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00104571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

TrueFi Coin Profile

TrueFi is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.