Twin Capital Management Inc. Acquires 110 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,541,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. 51.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $33,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,143.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $56,597.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,482,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,018,187 shares of company stock valued at $207,120,300 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

Shares of HSY traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.96. 46,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,746. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $157.94 and a fifty-two week high of $231.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.07 and a 200-day moving average of $195.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.40.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

