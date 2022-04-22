Twin Capital Management Inc. Acquires 27,343 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 424.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,783 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,343 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Lennar by 1,829.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 11,710 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 792,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,070,000 after buying an additional 184,904 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 128,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,353,000 after buying an additional 14,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of LEN traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.34. The stock had a trading volume of 44,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,344. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.63 and its 200 day moving average is $97.37. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $73.01 and a 12-month high of $117.54.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.27.

Lennar Profile (Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.