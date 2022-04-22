Twin Capital Management Inc. Buys 7,995 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSX. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in CSX by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 138,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 195,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its holdings in CSX by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 80,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 38,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.91.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,366,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,844,172. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day moving average is $35.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.49 and a 1-year high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

